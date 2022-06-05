Spartan Soldiers talk about Sullivan Cup Experience

Spartan Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about their experiences after competing in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2-6, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
Interviews in Order:
Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski (tank gunner)
Staff Sgt. Steven Shives (tank commander)
2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division
Spc. Tyler McGinnis
Winning Bradley Team:
Spc. McGinnis (Bradley gunner, left), Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor (Bradley commander, center), and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan (Bradley driver, right)
3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division
