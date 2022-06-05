Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers talk about Sullivan Cup Experience

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spartan Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about their experiences after competing in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2-6, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Interviews in Order:
    Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski (tank gunner)
    Staff Sgt. Steven Shives (tank commander)
    2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Tyler McGinnis

    Winning Bradley Team:
    Spc. McGinnis (Bradley gunner, left), Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor (Bradley commander, center), and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan (Bradley driver, right)
    3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842214
    VIRIN: 220506-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_108957022
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

