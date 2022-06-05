Spartan Soldiers talk about Sullivan Cup Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spartan Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about their experiences after competing in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2-6, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)



Interviews in Order:

Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski (tank gunner)

Staff Sgt. Steven Shives (tank commander)

2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division



Spc. Tyler McGinnis



Winning Bradley Team:

Spc. McGinnis (Bradley gunner, left), Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor (Bradley commander, center), and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan (Bradley driver, right)

3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division