    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Offutt Hockey team prepares for Armed Forces Tournament

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Offutt Hockey team practice while preparing to compete in the Armed Forces Tournament on Memorial Day Weekend in Austen, TX.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842212
    VIRIN: 220504-F-JH094-074
    Filename: DOD_108957019
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt Hockey team prepares for Armed Forces Tournament, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hockey
    Offutt AFB
    Armed forces hockey tournament
    Austen TX

