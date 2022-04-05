Members of the Offutt Hockey team practice while preparing to compete in the Armed Forces Tournament on Memorial Day Weekend in Austen, TX.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842212
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-JH094-074
|Filename:
|DOD_108957019
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt Hockey team prepares for Armed Forces Tournament, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
