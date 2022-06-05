Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense, delivers a keynote address to the Reagan Institute Center for Peace Through Strength, focusing on the Defense Department’s recently released unclassified summary of the national defense strategy and the fiscal year 2023 budget request. A moderated conversation follows her address.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 12:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842198
|Filename:
|DOD_108956945
|Length:
|01:02:51
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hicks Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan Institute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT