    Hicks Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan Institute

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense, delivers a keynote address to the Reagan Institute Center for Peace Through Strength, focusing on the Defense Department’s recently released unclassified summary of the national defense strategy and the fiscal year 2023 budget request. A moderated conversation follows her address.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842198
    Filename: DOD_108956945
    Length: 01:02:51
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hicks Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan Institute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
