    &S Video Series, Episode 6: Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2021

    Video by Matthew Howard 

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    During an interview at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., on October 25, 2021, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters, Drew Walter, discussed how the Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council (SRHEC) supports the Department of Defense by developing techniques to protect microelectronics used in satellites, spacecraft, missile defense systems, and the nuclear deterrent and its supporting command and control systems. Walter highlighted SHREC’s collaborative work on the sensitive microelectronics used in these assets in support of the Departments highest priority mission – nuclear deterrence. (Video by DAU & OUSD(A&S)).

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842197
    VIRIN: 211025-O-GI981-912
    Filename: DOD_108956944
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, &S Video Series, Episode 6: Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council, by Matthew Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    survivability
    circuits
    microelectronics
    nuclear deterrence
    hardening

