&S Video Series, Episode 6: Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council

During an interview at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., on October 25, 2021, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters, Drew Walter, discussed how the Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council (SRHEC) supports the Department of Defense by developing techniques to protect microelectronics used in satellites, spacecraft, missile defense systems, and the nuclear deterrent and its supporting command and control systems. Walter highlighted SHREC’s collaborative work on the sensitive microelectronics used in these assets in support of the Departments highest priority mission – nuclear deterrence. (Video by DAU & OUSD(A&S)).
