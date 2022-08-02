Egypt - Feb 2022 - Marsa Alam - AMB Cohen talks about Red Sea Conservation (MP4) - by USEmbassyCairo_Maged AbdelHalim

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On a trip to the Red Sea coast in February 2022, U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen highlighted longstanding U.S.-Egypt partnerships that have fostered engagement by both investors and local communities in the conservation, protection, and promotion of the Red Sea’s treasures. The U.S. Government is working closely with the Egyptian government on environment and climate goals as it prepares to host COP27 this year.

Credit: USEmbassy Cairo/Maged AbdelHalim