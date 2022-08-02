Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egypt - Feb 2022 - Marsa Alam - AMB Cohen talks about Red Sea Conservation (MP4) - by USEmbassyCairo_Maged AbdelHalim

    EGYPT

    02.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    On a trip to the Red Sea coast in February 2022, U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen highlighted longstanding U.S.-Egypt partnerships that have fostered engagement by both investors and local communities in the conservation, protection, and promotion of the Red Sea’s treasures. The U.S. Government is working closely with the Egyptian government on environment and climate goals as it prepares to host COP27 this year.
    Credit: USEmbassy Cairo/Maged AbdelHalim

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842191
    VIRIN: 220208-D-ED206-903
    Filename: DOD_108956921
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: EG

