Egypt - Feb 2022 - Marsa Alam - AMB Cohen talks about Red Sea Conservation (MP4) - by USEmbassyCairo_Maged AbdelHalim

On a trip to the Red Sea coast in February 2022, U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen highlighted longstanding U.S.-Egypt partnerships that have fostered engagement by both investors and local communities in the conservation, protection, and promotion of the Red Sea’s treasures. The U.S. Government is working closely with the Egyptian government on environment and climate goals as it prepares to host COP27 this year.
Credit: USEmbassy Cairo/Maged AbdelHalim
|02.08.2022
|05.06.2022 12:16
|Package
|842191
|220208-D-ED206-903
|DOD_108956921
|00:00:29
|EG
|0
|0
Water
Climate Change
Tourism
USAID
Environment
