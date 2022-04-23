Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor and Remembrance

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Family and community members give thanks to a Vietnam Honor Flight at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, April 23, 2022. The event was held to show respect and remembrance to the veterans for their service and sacrifice as well as give them a tour of the museum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842186
    VIRIN: 220423-M-TI396-241
    Filename: DOD_108956877
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor and Remembrance, by LCpl Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

