Honor and Remembrance

Family and community members give thanks to a Vietnam Honor Flight at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, April 23, 2022. The event was held to show respect and remembrance to the veterans for their service and sacrifice as well as give them a tour of the museum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper)