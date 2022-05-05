168th Wing Spouse Appreciation Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 168th Wing is grateful for all of our military spouses and honors the contributions and sacrifices they have made. The 168th Wing family honors military spouses on military appreciation day and every day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)