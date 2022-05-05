The 168th Wing is grateful for all of our military spouses and honors the contributions and sacrifices they have made. The 168th Wing family honors military spouses on military appreciation day and every day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842185
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-UF872-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956865
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing Spouse Appreciation Day, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
