    We Are NAVFAC

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    WE ARE NAVFAC - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is made up of Civil Engineer Corps officers, civilians and contractors serving as engineers, architects, contract specialists, electricians, plumbers and other professionals. We deliver the best value in facilities engineering and acquisition for the Navy and Marine Corps, Unified Commanders, and Department of Defense agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 842166
    VIRIN: 220406-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108956598
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are NAVFAC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    NAVFAC

