Spartan Soldiers complete Operation Thunder Run event at Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, complete Operation Thunder Run portion of the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 6, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)