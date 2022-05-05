Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Strike 2022 - Feature

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The Mississippi National Guard hosted Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 21 - May 5, 2022. The exercise took part throughout Mississippi with events also held in Florida. Southern Strike is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842161
    VIRIN: 220505-A-SA452-0140
    Filename: DOD_108956499
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Southern Strike 2022 - Feature, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2022

