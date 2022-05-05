Southern Strike 2022 - Feature

The Mississippi National Guard hosted Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 21 - May 5, 2022. The exercise took part throughout Mississippi with events also held in Florida. Southern Strike is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)
|05.05.2022
|05.06.2022 10:16
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
