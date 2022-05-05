Southern Strike 2022 - Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Mississippi National Guard hosted Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 21 - May 5, 2022. The exercise took part throughout Mississippi with events also held in Florida. Southern Strike is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)