Married To The Military - Air and Space Force Military Spouse Appreciation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

May is designated as Military Appreciation Month to honor those who serve. May 6, the Friday before Mother’s Day, is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which recognizes those who also serve but may not wear a uniform.



“Military spouses come from every walk of life; not unlike our civilian counterparts, they represent a number of groups,” said Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “They are veterans, military members, may have graduate or professional degrees, and may have technical or vocational skills. They may represent themselves as he, she or they; military spouses do not fall into any one particular category.”