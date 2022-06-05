Married To The Military - Air and Space Force Military Spouse Appreciation

May is designated as Military Appreciation Month to honor those who serve. May 6, the Friday before Mother’s Day, is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which recognizes those who also serve but may not wear a uniform.
“Military spouses come from every walk of life; not unlike our civilian counterparts, they represent a number of groups,” said Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “They are veterans, military members, may have graduate or professional degrees, and may have technical or vocational skills. They may represent themselves as he, she or they; military spouses do not fall into any one particular category.”
