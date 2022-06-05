Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Married To The Military - Air and Space Force Military Spouse Appreciation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Reed 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    May is designated as Military Appreciation Month to honor those who serve. May 6, the Friday before Mother’s Day, is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which recognizes those who also serve but may not wear a uniform.

    “Military spouses come from every walk of life; not unlike our civilian counterparts, they represent a number of groups,” said Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “They are veterans, military members, may have graduate or professional degrees, and may have technical or vocational skills. They may represent themselves as he, she or they; military spouses do not fall into any one particular category.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842148
    VIRIN: 220506-F-RZ354-854
    Filename: DOD_108956315
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Space Force
    Spouses Appreciation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT