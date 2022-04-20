video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj Patterson Hill, an AFWEX innovation consultant, discussed innovation through AFWERX at Aviano Air Base, April 20, 2022. AFRWEX exists to develop better technology and deliver it to the war fighter through their three departments: AFWERX Ventures, AFWERX Prime and AFWERX Spark. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)