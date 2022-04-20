Maj Patterson Hill, an AFWEX innovation consultant, discussed innovation through AFWERX at Aviano Air Base, April 20, 2022. AFRWEX exists to develop better technology and deliver it to the war fighter through their three departments: AFWERX Ventures, AFWERX Prime and AFWERX Spark. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842145
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-QR554-739
|Filename:
|DOD_108956307
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFWERX, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Forces Network
United States Air Force
Innovation
AFN Aviano
AFWERX
LEAVE A COMMENT