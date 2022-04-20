Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Maj Patterson Hill, an AFWEX innovation consultant, discussed innovation through AFWERX at Aviano Air Base, April 20, 2022. AFRWEX exists to develop better technology and deliver it to the war fighter through their three departments: AFWERX Ventures, AFWERX Prime and AFWERX Spark. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842145
    VIRIN: 220420-F-QR554-739
    Filename: DOD_108956307
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFWERX, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Forces Network

    United States Air Force

    Innovation

    AFN Aviano

    AFWERX

    Aviano Air Base
    American Forces Network
    United States Air Force
    Innovation
    AFN Aviano
    AFWERX

