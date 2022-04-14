Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITAF Museum Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    SMSgt Stefan Zecca, Italian Air Force Command team member, talks about the ITAF Museum open house at Aviano Air Base, Apr. 14, 2022. Those who visit the museum got a look into Aviano’s past, from significant artifacts and photographs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842144
    VIRIN: 220414-F-QR554-429
    Filename: DOD_108956299
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITAF Museum Open House, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    American Forces Network

    Italian Air Force

    AFN Aviano

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    American Forces Network
    Italian Air Force
    AFN Aviano
    ITAF Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT