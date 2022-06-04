Wiesbaden High Schoolers remembered their military heroes’ past and present during a Heroes’ Tree ceremony April 6, 2022, on Hainerberg Housing Area in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The ceremony gave students and staff a chance to briefly describe their hero and place an ornament with their hero’s name on the tree. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
Interviews:
1. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jon Ring, senior Army instructor, Wiesbaden High School
2. Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Dizor, student command sergeant major of the Warrior Battalion Command, Wiesbaden High School
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842139
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-YN770-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108956217
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flipping the script; the military child remembers their military heroes, by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT