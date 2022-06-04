Flipping the script; the military child remembers their military heroes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wiesbaden High Schoolers remembered their military heroes’ past and present during a Heroes’ Tree ceremony April 6, 2022, on Hainerberg Housing Area in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The ceremony gave students and staff a chance to briefly describe their hero and place an ornament with their hero’s name on the tree. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)



Interviews:



1. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jon Ring, senior Army instructor, Wiesbaden High School

2. Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Dizor, student command sergeant major of the Warrior Battalion Command, Wiesbaden High School