    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

    ROMANIA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing assigned to McConnell Air Force Base refuels a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. The KC-46A represents the beginning of a new era in air-to-air refueling capability for the joint force. The aircraft has been in development since Feb. 24, 2011, and its initial flight occurred in Dec. 2014. With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities compared to the KC-135, the KC-46A will provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842133
    VIRIN: 220412-F-LH638-4001
    Filename: DOD_108956136
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: RO

    This work, KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    22nd ARW
    KC-46
    480th EFS
    EuropeanSupport2022

