KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing assigned to McConnell Air Force Base refuels a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. The KC-46A represents the beginning of a new era in air-to-air refueling capability for the joint force. The aircraft has been in development since Feb. 24, 2011, and its initial flight occurred in Dec. 2014. With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities compared to the KC-135, the KC-46A will provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)