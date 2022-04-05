Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May the 4th: Worlds Away

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    News package about Yokota Air Base's May the 4th: Worlds Away event.

    Interviewee:
    00:00:04:04 - Mark Allen, Arts and Crafts Center Assistant Director

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 00:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842120
    VIRIN: 220504-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_108955838
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May the 4th: Worlds Away, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Star Wars
    Arts and Crafts Center
    May the 4th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT