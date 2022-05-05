Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUSSA, JAPAN

    05.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    United States Forces Japan, Fifth Air Force, and the United States Coast Guard Far East Activities celebrated military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 5, 2022, on Yokota Air Base. More than 80 military spouses were flown in two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Mount Fuji before returning to Yokota Air Base to enjoy food and beverages as well as live performances from the Pacific Air Force band alongside Taiko Drums.

    This work, Pacific Update: Spouse Appreciation Flight YAB, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

