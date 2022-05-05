Pacific Update: Spouse Appreciation Flight YAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842114" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Forces Japan, Fifth Air Force, and the United States Coast Guard Far East Activities celebrated military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 5, 2022, on Yokota Air Base. More than 80 military spouses were flown in two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Mount Fuji before returning to Yokota Air Base to enjoy food and beverages as well as live performances from the Pacific Air Force band alongside Taiko Drums.