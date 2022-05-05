Pacific Update: Spouse Appreciation Flight YAB

United States Forces Japan, Fifth Air Force, and the United States Coast Guard Far East Activities celebrated military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 5, 2022, on Yokota Air Base. More than 80 military spouses were flown in two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Mount Fuji before returning to Yokota Air Base to enjoy food and beverages as well as live performances from the Pacific Air Force band alongside Taiko Drums.
