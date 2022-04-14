USNHO, 353rd SOW conducts joint force reintegration training AFN

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan , in partnership with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, invited the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to observe the reintegration process of Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel recovery on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2022. Through training like this exercise, the USNHO is able to keep recovering personnel close to family members on island and provide a more speedy competent level of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    SERE
    Readiness
    JASDF
    USNHO

