Interviewee, Renita Thorton, discusses Hurricane Agnes, its impact on
the residents of her childhood community.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842100
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-HU469-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108955480
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Survivor Perspective on Hurricane Agnes (Interview), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
