    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City Leadership Perspective on Hurricane Agnes (Interview)

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Interviewee discusses Hurricane Agnes, its impact on
    the residents/businesses of the city of Richmond and the subsequent
    building of the Richmond Flood Wall through partnership with the
    Army Corps of Engineers in Norfolk District.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842098
    VIRIN: 220427-A-HU469-001
    Filename: DOD_108955477
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City Leadership Perspective on Hurricane Agnes (Interview), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    CSRM
    Hurricane Agnes

