City Leadership Perspective on Hurricane Agnes (Interview)

Interviewee discusses Hurricane Agnes, its impact on
the residents/businesses of the city of Richmond and the subsequent
building of the Richmond Flood Wall through partnership with the
Army Corps of Engineers in Norfolk District.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842098
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-HU469-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108955477
|Length:
|00:09:00
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
