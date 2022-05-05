U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the Starry Physical Proficiency Test during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 5, 2022. The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the autonomy and empowerment the Army places on junior leaders, especially our NCOs, to train and act decisively while operating the most lethal mechanized team of Abrams tanks and Bradleys. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842096
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-GN091-161
|Filename:
|DOD_108955389
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Spartan Soldiers complete Starry Physical Proficiency Test, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT