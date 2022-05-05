Spartan Soldiers complete Starry Physical Proficiency Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the Starry Physical Proficiency Test during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 5, 2022. The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the autonomy and empowerment the Army places on junior leaders, especially our NCOs, to train and act decisively while operating the most lethal mechanized team of Abrams tanks and Bradleys. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)