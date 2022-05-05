Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers complete Starry Physical Proficiency Test

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in the Starry Physical Proficiency Test during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 5, 2022. The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the autonomy and empowerment the Army places on junior leaders, especially our NCOs, to train and act decisively while operating the most lethal mechanized team of Abrams tanks and Bradleys. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842096
    VIRIN: 220505-A-GN091-161
    Filename: DOD_108955389
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, Spartan Soldiers complete Starry Physical Proficiency Test, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

