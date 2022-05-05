Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Funk visits the Sullivan Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Paul E. Funk II, the 17th commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, explains the importance of the Sullivan Cup and the Army, as well as why Soldiers should strive to do better everyday. People first is not just a philosophy. Our service members are our greatest strength and our most important weapon system on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842094
    VIRIN: 220505-A-GN091-032
    Filename: DOD_108955387
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Funk visits the Sullivan Cup, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Sullivan Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT