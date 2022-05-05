Gen. Funk visits the Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Paul E. Funk II, the 17th commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, explains the importance of the Sullivan Cup and the Army, as well as why Soldiers should strive to do better everyday. People first is not just a philosophy. Our service members are our greatest strength and our most important weapon system on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)