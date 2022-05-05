JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 5, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii answers questions and gives updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live update broadcast over social media. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 18:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|842089
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108955361
|Length:
|00:11:47
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virtual JBPHH Water Update, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
