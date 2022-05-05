Sgt. Grant Arnall, Spc. Alejandro Anguiano, Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski and Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, the M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete in the stress shoot portion of the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 5, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842086
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-MA645-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_108955271
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartan Soldiers compete in stress shoot, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT