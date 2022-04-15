Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Air Force’s newest energy resilience facility now powers 1AF HQ

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Louis Biehslich 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    The United States Air Force’s newest energy resilience facility now powers 1AF HQ at Tyndall Air Force Base, in a partnership with Florida Power & Light. The new system incorporates more than 300 solar panels generating 150 kW of electricity, and can power 1AF's HQ for up to four hours in the event of an outage.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:01
    This work, United States Air Force’s newest energy resilience facility now powers 1AF HQ, by Louis Biehslich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resilience
    Tyndall
    1AF
    First Air Force

