The United States Air Force’s newest energy resilience facility now powers 1AF HQ at Tyndall Air Force Base, in a partnership with Florida Power & Light. The new system incorporates more than 300 solar panels generating 150 kW of electricity, and can power 1AF's HQ for up to four hours in the event of an outage.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842083
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-WN273-084
|Filename:
|DOD_108955176
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
