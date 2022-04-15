Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOB Sentinel

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion put their training and skills to the test during the capstone evaluation, FOB (Forward Operating Base) Sentinel.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    344th MI BN
    FOB Sentinel

