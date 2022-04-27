Mrs. Allison M. Clark, President of the Fort Riley Spouses Club, and spouse to Maj. Duane Clark with Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, expresses her gratitude for being nominated and receiving the 1st Family Recognition Award as part of the Big Red One Year of the Family, in Fort Riley, Kansas, April 22, 2022. The Big Red One Year of Family is a year long campaign focusing on building strength and resilience of Families and Soldiers
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842075
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-ZL723-356
|Filename:
|DOD_108954982
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|PARAMUS, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division presents 1st Family Recognition Award, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
