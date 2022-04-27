1st Infantry Division presents 1st Family Recognition Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mrs. Allison M. Clark, President of the Fort Riley Spouses Club, and spouse to Maj. Duane Clark with Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, expresses her gratitude for being nominated and receiving the 1st Family Recognition Award as part of the Big Red One Year of the Family, in Fort Riley, Kansas, April 22, 2022. The Big Red One Year of Family is a year long campaign focusing on building strength and resilience of Families and Soldiers