    1st Infantry Division presents 1st Family Recognition Award

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mrs. Allison M. Clark, President of the Fort Riley Spouses Club, and spouse to Maj. Duane Clark with Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, expresses her gratitude for being nominated and receiving the 1st Family Recognition Award as part of the Big Red One Year of the Family, in Fort Riley, Kansas, April 22, 2022. The Big Red One Year of Family is a year long campaign focusing on building strength and resilience of Families and Soldiers

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842075
    VIRIN: 220427-A-ZL723-356
    Filename: DOD_108954982
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Hometown: PARAMUS, NJ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    spouses club
    Division Artillery
    Big Red One Year of the Family

