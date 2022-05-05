TRENTON, N.J. — (May 5, 2022)
Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif. sends a shout out for Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month. U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger Duncan.
|05.05.2022
|05.05.2022 15:38
|Package
|842072
|DOD_108954937
|00:00:22
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|0
|0
This work, RPSN MICHAEL DECLARO shout out, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
