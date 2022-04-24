Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22: End of Course Video

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic, Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell, Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs, Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule, Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar, Lance Cpl. Dakota Hungerford, Lance Cpl. Ruben Padilla, Cpl. Camille Polete and Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    An end of course video featuring the highlights of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 in Yuma, Arizona, April 25, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842066
    VIRIN: 220424-M-YS285-0001
    Filename: DOD_108954847
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22: End of Course Video, by LCpl Symira Bostic, LCpl Noah Braswell, LCpl Daniel Childs, LCpl Dean Gurule, Cpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, LCpl Dakota Hungerford, LCpl Ruben Padilla, Cpl Camille Polete and LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

