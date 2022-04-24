An end of course video featuring the highlights of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 in Yuma, Arizona, April 25, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842066
|VIRIN:
|220424-M-YS285-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108954847
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
This work, Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22: End of Course Video, by LCpl Symira Bostic, LCpl Noah Braswell, LCpl Daniel Childs, LCpl Dean Gurule, Cpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, LCpl Dakota Hungerford, LCpl Ruben Padilla, Cpl Camille Polete and LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
