    Chaplain, Maj. Gen., Thomas Solhjem, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, shares his thoughts on the importance of the H2F System.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842062
    Filename: DOD_108954754
    Length: 00:31:02
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain, Maj. Gen., Thomas Solhjem, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, shares his thoughts on the importance of the H2F System., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thomas Solhjem
    H2FINDUSTRYDAY

