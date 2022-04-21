Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions' Estrella, Scannell, Donado Receive SECNAV Civilian Service Achievement Medals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions' Rea Estrella, Stephanie Scannell, and Carlos Donado received Secretary of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medals, April 21 in San Diego, from NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Oestereicher. Also shown is NAVFAC Southwest Contracts Support Line Employee of the Year for 2020 Terry Hardin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 842054
    VIRIN: 220421-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_108954611
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions' Estrella, Scannell, Donado Receive SECNAV Civilian Service Achievement Medals, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT