NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions' Rea Estrella, Stephanie Scannell, and Carlos Donado received Secretary of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medals, April 21 in San Diego, from NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Oestereicher. Also shown is NAVFAC Southwest Contracts Support Line Employee of the Year for 2020 Terry Hardin.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 14:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|842054
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108954611
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAVFAC Southwest Acquisitions' Estrella, Scannell, Donado Receive SECNAV Civilian Service Achievement Medals, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT