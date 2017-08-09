Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Stringer 14 Clips C-130 Hercules Flight line Taxi Start-up Take-off final deployment Pittsburgh 911th 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2017

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Fourteen shots:

    01: Wide: with two C-130 Hercules facing forward.
    02: Medium: Pittsburgh tail flash 79283 C-130 Hercules
    03: Wide: Four C-130 Hercules on apron preparing for engine start-ups
    04: Medium: C-130 Left Engine Start-up
    05: Close-up: C-130 Hercules 9283, with Pittsburgh Incline Mural nose art
    06: Wide: C-130 Hercules engine start
    07: Close-up: Crew chiefs entering and closing aircraft door after engine start-up
    08: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis to runway
    09: Wide: C-130 Hercules taxis across apron towards runway
    10: Medium Close: Rear view of C-130 Hercules holding on apron for clearance to taxi to runway
    11: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis out of frame towards runway
    12: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway
    13: Medium Close: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway
    14: Wide: C-130 Hercules take-off left-to-right pan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842045
    VIRIN: 170908-F-DO473-807
    Filename: DOD_108954266
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer 14 Clips C-130 Hercules Flight line Taxi Start-up Take-off final deployment Pittsburgh 911th 2017, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Take-off
    Taxi
    Apron
    C-130
    Final Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT