Fourteen shots:
01: Wide: with two C-130 Hercules facing forward.
02: Medium: Pittsburgh tail flash 79283 C-130 Hercules
03: Wide: Four C-130 Hercules on apron preparing for engine start-ups
04: Medium: C-130 Left Engine Start-up
05: Close-up: C-130 Hercules 9283, with Pittsburgh Incline Mural nose art
06: Wide: C-130 Hercules engine start
07: Close-up: Crew chiefs entering and closing aircraft door after engine start-up
08: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis to runway
09: Wide: C-130 Hercules taxis across apron towards runway
10: Medium Close: Rear view of C-130 Hercules holding on apron for clearance to taxi to runway
11: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis out of frame towards runway
12: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway
13: Medium Close: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway
14: Wide: C-130 Hercules take-off left-to-right pan
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842045
|VIRIN:
|170908-F-DO473-807
|Filename:
|DOD_108954266
|Length:
|00:10:09
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Stringer 14 Clips C-130 Hercules Flight line Taxi Start-up Take-off final deployment Pittsburgh 911th 2017, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT