B-Roll Stringer 14 Clips C-130 Hercules Flight line Taxi Start-up Take-off final deployment Pittsburgh 911th 2017

Fourteen shots:



01: Wide: with two C-130 Hercules facing forward.

02: Medium: Pittsburgh tail flash 79283 C-130 Hercules

03: Wide: Four C-130 Hercules on apron preparing for engine start-ups

04: Medium: C-130 Left Engine Start-up

05: Close-up: C-130 Hercules 9283, with Pittsburgh Incline Mural nose art

06: Wide: C-130 Hercules engine start

07: Close-up: Crew chiefs entering and closing aircraft door after engine start-up

08: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis to runway

09: Wide: C-130 Hercules taxis across apron towards runway

10: Medium Close: Rear view of C-130 Hercules holding on apron for clearance to taxi to runway

11: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxis out of frame towards runway

12: Medium Pan: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway

13: Medium Close: C-130 Hercules taxing to runway

14: Wide: C-130 Hercules take-off left-to-right pan