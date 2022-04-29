Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "I'll do this as long as they'll let me"

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Justin Ramie shares his experience of being an instructor and flight commander at Squadron Officer School. Flight commanders at SOS guide captains through a five-week program designed to instill in students institutional competencies, leadership actions, and key elements of reasoning required to fly, fight, and win in the 21st century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:17
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    leadership
    family
    Air University
    Airman Spotlight
    Squadron Officer School

