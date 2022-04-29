"I'll do this as long as they'll let me"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842043" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Justin Ramie shares his experience of being an instructor and flight commander at Squadron Officer School. Flight commanders at SOS guide captains through a five-week program designed to instill in students institutional competencies, leadership actions, and key elements of reasoning required to fly, fight, and win in the 21st century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)