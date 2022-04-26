Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, shares his thoughts on the H2F System and how it is positively effecting Soldier readiness.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842037
    Filename: DOD_108954081
    Length: 00:41:11
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, shares his thoughts on the H2F System and how it is positively effecting Soldier readiness., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army
    Michael Grinston
    H2FINDUSTRYDAY

