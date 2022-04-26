Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:18 Category: Video Productions Video ID: 842037 Filename: DOD_108954081 Length: 00:41:11 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 16th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, shares his thoughts on the H2F System and how it is positively effecting Soldier readiness., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.