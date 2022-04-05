Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Population Tours Navy Ships during Fleet Week

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    South Florida residents flock to USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to tour the ships during Fleet Week Port Everglades.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842033
    VIRIN: 220504-N-AW702-0011
    Filename: DOD_108954065
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    This work, Local Population Tours Navy Ships during Fleet Week, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Lauderdale
    Fleet Week
    USS Lassen
    Navy Region Southeast
    Port Everglades
    USS Delbert D. Black

