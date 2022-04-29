SSTK22 - Proof of Concept Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, participate in a proof of concept event during Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 29, 2022. The proof of concept event integrated conventional ground forces, special forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)