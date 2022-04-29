Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, participate in a proof of concept event during Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 29, 2022. The proof of concept event integrated conventional ground forces, special forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842015
|VIRIN:
|220429-Z-SA452-0051
|Filename:
|DOD_108953780
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, SSTK22 - Proof of Concept Event, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT