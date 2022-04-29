Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSTK22 - Proof of Concept Event

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, participate in a proof of concept event during Exercise Southern Strike 2022 at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 29, 2022. The proof of concept event integrated conventional ground forces, special forces, and air assets in order to ensure the U.S. military stays relevant and ready to respond to a peer-to-peer, large-scale combat operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842015
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-SA452-0051
    Filename: DOD_108953780
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSTK22 - Proof of Concept Event, by SSG Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

