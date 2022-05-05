Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: The 2023 Budget, Balancing Risk with Transformation, Sexual Assault Policy Updates

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights testimony on the 2023 budget before the House Armed Services Committee, how that plan funds current operations and prepares for the future, and changes that strengthen policies supporting sexual assault survivors.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:22
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: The 2023 Budget, Balancing Risk with Transformation, Sexual Assault Policy Updates, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

