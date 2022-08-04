Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Mom

    ITALY

    04.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Sgt. Phoebe Vergara, a service member assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, settles an ongoing family rivalry. Along the way she learns what it means to be a Noncommissioned Officer.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220408-A-LJ797-808
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    NCO Induction
    Mothers day
    DGOV
    Featured Video
    AFN Vicenza
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade

