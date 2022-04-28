Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 437th Airlift Wing deployed more than 20 personnel and a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 15th Airlift Squadron to the Middle East, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., April 28, 2022. The deploying Airmen are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in continued aid of operations in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    This work, 15th Airlift Squadron Deployment, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    charleston
    Globemaster III
    deployment
    OIR
    437aw

