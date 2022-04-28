15th Airlift Squadron Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 437th Airlift Wing deployed more than 20 personnel and a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 15th Airlift Squadron to the Middle East, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., April 28, 2022. The deploying Airmen are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in continued aid of operations in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo)