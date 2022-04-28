The 437th Airlift Wing deployed more than 20 personnel and a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 15th Airlift Squadron to the Middle East, from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., April 28, 2022. The deploying Airmen are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in continued aid of operations in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force Video by Shellby Matullo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 08:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842009
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-MZ355-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108953631
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron Deployment, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
