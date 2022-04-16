Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tower Barracks Kinderfest B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon, Sgt. Kylee Bowling, Sgt. Brea DuBose, Staff Sgt. Margaret Gabriel, Spc. Alaura Lucas and Spc. Michael Williams

    AFN Bavaria

    Community members celebrate Kinderfest at the Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation on Tower Barracks.

    This video was filmed on April 16. 2022
    Video by SPC Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SPC Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @03:06
    SGT Keturah Branch
    Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist

    @04:44
    Elijah Jacobs
    Community member

    @05:05
    Jesse Auyin & Holly Auyin
    Community members

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842001
    VIRIN: 220416-A-RE816-467
    Filename: DOD_108953446
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tower Barracks Kinderfest B-Roll, by SSG Paul Abacon, SGT Kylee Bowling, SGT Brea DuBose, SSG Margaret Gabriel, SPC Alaura Lucas and SPC Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kids
    Community
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    Tower Barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT