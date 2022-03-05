Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Mother's Day Shout outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    05.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, 39th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, and Tech. Sgt. Lacey Hendrix, 39th Air Base Wing Judge Advocate General NCOIC of general law, share their stories of motherhood and send a message back home to their children May 3, 2022 on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik AB is a remote tour where many Airmen leave their families at home to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 06:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841999
    VIRIN: 220503-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108953414
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Mother's Day Shout outs, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Shout outs
    Incirlik
    Incirlik Air Base
    Mother's Day
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT