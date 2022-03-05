AFN Incirlik Mother's Day Shout outs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, 39th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, and Tech. Sgt. Lacey Hendrix, 39th Air Base Wing Judge Advocate General NCOIC of general law, share their stories of motherhood and send a message back home to their children May 3, 2022 on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik AB is a remote tour where many Airmen leave their families at home to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)