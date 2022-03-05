Demolition range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and 42nd Mechanized Battalion, 2nd Mechanized Brigade, Bulgarian Land Forces, conduct demolition training during a range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 3, 2022. 1st Infantry Division is a part of V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, who works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners, like Bulgaria, to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for 1st Infantry Division and all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)