    Demolition range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and 42nd Mechanized Battalion, 2nd Mechanized Brigade, Bulgarian Land Forces, conduct demolition training during a range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 3, 2022. 1st Infantry Division is a part of V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, who works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners, like Bulgaria, to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for 1st Infantry Division and all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demolition range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    C4
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

