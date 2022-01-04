Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Dragon 22

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct exercise Atlantic Dragon on Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, April 1, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    MPF
    Florida
    3rd MLG
    BIC
    3rd LSB
    Atlantic Dragon

