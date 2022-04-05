  Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Nuclear Weapons Council Part 2

The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces meets with Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Heidi Shyu, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, William LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and others to discuss the Nuclear Weapons Council. Part 2 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 21:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841978
|Filename:
|DOD_108952868
|Length:
|00:41:54
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
