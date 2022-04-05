Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Nuclear Weapons Council Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces meets with Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Heidi Shyu, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, William LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and others to discuss the Nuclear Weapons Council. Part 1 of 2.