    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup Stress Shoot

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and other Sullivan Cup competitors prepare for a stress shoot by familiarizing themselves with the M17 pistol and zero their M4A1 carbine on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the competency of our tank and Bradley crews who get their start at Fort Benning. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 18:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841969
    VIRIN: 220504-A-GN091-008
    Filename: DOD_108952619
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup Stress Shoot, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

