Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup Stress Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and other Sullivan Cup competitors prepare for a stress shoot by familiarizing themselves with the M17 pistol and zero their M4A1 carbine on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the competency of our tank and Bradley crews who get their start at Fort Benning. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)