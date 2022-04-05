U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and other Sullivan Cup competitors prepare for a stress shoot by familiarizing themselves with the M17 pistol and zero their M4A1 carbine on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights the competency of our tank and Bradley crews who get their start at Fort Benning. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 18:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841969
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-GN091-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108952619
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup Stress Shoot, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
