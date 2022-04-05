U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, zero their M4A1 carbine and familiarize themselves with the M17 pistol to prepare for the stress shoot portion of the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841956
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-MA645-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108952474
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup stress shoot, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
