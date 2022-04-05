Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup stress shoot

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, zero their M4A1 carbine and familiarize themselves with the M17 pistol to prepare for the stress shoot portion of the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 4, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    M4A1 carbine
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

