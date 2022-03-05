28th Annual Blue Mass / Photo Music Video Montage

At the annual Blue Mass, first responders gather to remember the contributions of those who have served in law enforcement and public safety agencies and to ask for continued protection for them in the future. Representatives of federal and local law enforcement and public safety agencies from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and around the country attend.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841953
|VIRIN:
|220503-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108952327
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
