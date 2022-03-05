Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Competition 2022 SHARP Scenario

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 2022 Best Squad Competition were presented with a sexual harassment/assault scenario to determine the squad leader's ability to communicate the Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention and Response Program (SHARP). (Video by Staff Sgt. Laron Richards and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841946
    VIRIN: 220503-A-CB630-0001
    Filename: DOD_108952155
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2022 SHARP Scenario, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT