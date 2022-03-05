CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 2022 Best Squad Competition were presented with a sexual harassment/assault scenario to determine the squad leader's ability to communicate the Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention and Response Program (SHARP). (Video by Staff Sgt. Laron Richards and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841946
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-CB630-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108952155
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad Competition 2022 SHARP Scenario, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT