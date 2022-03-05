An interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Maj. Riley Livermore, flight test engineer with the 413th Flight Test Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 3, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841928
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-TC214-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_108951935
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen attend Agility Prime demonstration during Emerald Warrior 22.1, by A1C Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT